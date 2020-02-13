Teachers' Union Wants to Put an End to Active Shooter Drills

Active shooter drills have become a normal practice in schools and the second largest teacher’s union in America wants to put a stop to them. According to the Department of Education, during the 2015-2016 school year, about 95% of schools drilled students on lockdown procedures. Some psychologists say active shooter drills can be traumatizing, depending on how they’re conducted.

The American Federation of Teachers, along with other groups, are recommending a more comprehensive approach that doesn’t involve students. They’re suggesting staff training on lockout procedures and emergency medical procedures. The union is also recommending that information regarding the drills be given to parents ahead of time. They also say the content of the drills should be created by a team that includes mental health professionals.