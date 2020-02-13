YLCC Gets a Look inside County Jail

Members with the Youth Leadership of Calhoun County got the opportunity to get an inside look into the county jail today- in addition to meeting with law enforcement officials to see what their day-to-day operations consist of. The objective of the YLCC is to identify high school students who demonstrate leadership abilities or high leadership potential and use the organization to help leadership skills develop through participation in training seminars and program activities.

Students visited the Calhoun County Jail where they experienced how the jail operates, the food the inmates eat, and different tactics officers use to protect the community. Members with Leadership Calhoun County were also a part of today’s activities that were sponsored by the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center.

The LCC is designed to prepare and build leadership resources within the county. Employees from several businesses and organizations that are chamber members described the LCC as a motivating tool that further develops character and leadership.

For more information on these two programs, visit the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center during its regular business hours.