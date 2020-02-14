92 Children Killed by Flu and Virus Activity Increasing

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the death of 92 children in the U.S. due to this season’s flu activity. The flu virus activity has been recorded in nearly every U.S. region with high levels in 48 states and Puerto Rico.

According to the CDC, Influenza B viruses are the most commonly reported among children and young adults, while Influenza A is most commonly reported in people over the age of 25. It has been estimated that there has been a least 26 million cases of the flu, 250,000 people have been hospitalized, and 14,000 deaths in the U.S. since the flu season began.