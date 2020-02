Those of you who didn’t make plans for Valentine’s Day can now plan to participate in Kiwanis Pancake Day. The Kiwanis Club is hosting this event at the Venue at Coosa Landing to raise money and support children in the community through local non-profits, scholarships, and children’s groups.

Pancake Day is tomorrow, February 15th, beginning at 7 a.m until 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.