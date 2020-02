NE Regional - Day 2

The Northeast Regional continued into its second day at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Road to Birmingham featured Class 6A and 2A semifinals on Friday. Scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.

6A Boys Semifinals

#1 Pinson Valley 70, #8 Oxford 67 (OT)

#3 Huffman 58, #10 Albertville 55 (2 OT)



Final: #1 Pinson Valley vs. #3 Huffman - Tues. 2:15 p.m.

6A Girls Semifinals

#1 Hazel Green 64, #8 Homewood 20

Ft. Payne 61, Clay-Chalkville 46

Final: Ft. Payne vs. #1 Hazel Green- Tues. 12:30 p.m.

2A Girls Semifinals

#1 Collinsville 59 LaFayette 38

#6 Sacred Heart vs. #7 Sand Rock

Final: Tues. 4 p.m.

2A Boys Semifinal

#1 LaFayette 67, #2 Fyffe 47

Sacred Heart vs. Sand Rock

Final: Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule (2/15)

9 a.m. - Southside vs. Boaz (5A Girls)

10:30 a.m. - Springville vs. Guntersville (5A Boys)

12 p.m. - #8 Center Point vs. Brewer (5A Girls)

1:30 p.m. - Center Point vs. Arab (5A Boys)

3 p.m. - #2 Pisgah vs. #6 Midfield (3A Girls)

4:30 p.m. - #2 Plainview vs. Midfield (3A Boys)

6 p.m. - #4 Susan Moore vs. Sylvania (3A Girls)

7:30 p.m. - #1 Piedmont vs. Hanceville (3A Boys)

*All Games: Pete Mathews Coliseum (JSU)