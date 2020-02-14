Oxford Car Chase Ends in Crash

Two men are in custody in Calhoun County after leading officers on a lengthy car chase from Georgia in a stolen car before crashing into an Oxford business. According to Oxford Chief of Police Bill Partridge, officers were notified of a chase involving a stolen car that began in Haralson County, Georgia.

The car was reported stolen out of Houston, Texas and two men were inside during the chase. Chief Partridge says the chase continued on Highway 78 into Oxford and south onto Alabama 21 before crashing into a business off Elm Street. The two men then took off on foot before being caught at a nearby fast food restaurant.

The men are facing numerous charges that include receiving stolen property and drug charges.