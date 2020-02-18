Construction Begins on New Business Building at Jacksonville State University

Construction is now underway for a new multi-million dollar building at Jacksonville State University. Doster Construction, a Birmingham based company, broke ground on the new state-of-the-art 105,000 square foot facility last month.

The new School of Business and Industry building will include a 300-seat auditorium, 12 academic classrooms, a finance lab, and much more. A three story atrium and common space will also be included to serve as the hub for the northern part of campus, intended to be used by all students as a gathering space with a cafe.

The former Merrill Hall suffered irreparable damage during the 2018 tornado which housed business students for nearly 50 years. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.