Dairy Farmers to Buy Part of Dean Foods

The largest U.S. milk processor that recently filed for bankruptcy could have a buyer to help resolve its financial problems. Dairy Farmers of America bid $425 million for Dean Foods’ delivery system, 44 facilities, and other company assets. The major farmer-owned cooperative would also assume some of the Deans’ liabilities. It will be up to the Department of Justice to approve or deny the deal after looking into antitrust concerns.

Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy in November and losing the milk processor could have a big impact on the U.S. dairy farmers. The company blames its financial struggles on a decline in traditional milk sales as more Americans are switching to other lower calorie drinks like plant-based milk alternatives.