Downtown Gadsden and United Way Bring Together Local Nonprofits

Downtown Gadsden has partnered with United Way to bring local non-profits organizations together for an educational night of fun. Downtown Gadsden is giving back with its educational night of fun by filling two blocks of Broad Street with games, information about different non-profit organizations, and treats.

The purpose of this event is to help inform residents about what the city has to offer, and what they can do to help be involved in the community. Classic cars are invited to park along Broad Street for this First Friday event as well. If you are part of a non-profit and would like to be involved, please contact Christi Mayo, United Way of Etowah County or Drew Southers, Downtown Gadsden, Incorporated.

The educational night of fun will be head on March 6th from 5 p.m. until 7. The deadline for non-profits to register for this event is February 27th.