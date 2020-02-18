Federal Water Funding

Alabama is eligible for nearly $42 million in federal funding to help with water related projects, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. About $18 million will go towards projects that consist of fixing old water infrastructure, stormwater problems, and recycling.

Another $23 million will be available for improving drinking water systems including removing water lines that contain lead and protection from floods. Nationwide, a total of $2.7 billion is available to states, tribes and territories for water-related projects.