NE Regional: 4A Semis & 1A Finals

The Northeast Regional continued into its fourth day at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Road to Birmingham featured Class 4A semifinals and 1A finals. Scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.

4A Girls Semifinals

#3 Anniston 57, Fairview 35

Oneonta 56, #6 Hokes Bluff 38

Final: #3 Anniston vs. Oneonta - Wed. 4:00 p.m.

4A Boys Semifinals

#8 Anniston 66, Good Hope 58

#1 Talladega 60, Oneonta 47

Final: #8 Anniston vs. #1 Talladega - Wed. 5:45 p.m.

1A Girls Regional Finals

#1 Spring Garden 86, T.C.C. 42

*Lady Panthers Advance to State Finals

1A Boys Regional Finals

#9 JCA 52, Spring Garden 49

*Thunder Advance to State Finals

Tuesday's Schedule

9:00 a.m. - #7 Gadsden City vs. #1 Hoover (7A Girls Final)

10:45 a.m. - #6 Oak Mountain vs. #8 Sparkman (7A Boys Final)

12:30 p.m. - Ft. Payne vs. #1 Hazel Green (6A Girls Final)

2:15 p.m. - #3 Huffman vs. #1 Pinson Valley (6A Boys Final)

4:00 p.m. - #1 Collinsville vs. #6 Sand Rock (2A Girls Final)

5:45 p.m. - #1 LaFayette vs. Sacred Heart (2A Boys Final)