NE Regional: 7A, 6A & 2A Finals

The Northeast Regional continued into its fifth day at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Road to Birmingham goes from the regional semis to the regional finals and it's time to start handing out regional championships. Scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.

7A Girls Final

#1 Hoover 70, #7 Gadsden City 32

7A Boys Final

#6 Oak Mountain 60, #8 Sparkman 51

6A Girls Final

#1 Hazel Green 59, Ft. Payne 39

6A Boys Final

#3 Huffman 76, #1 Pinson Valley 74

Wednesday’s Schedule

9 a.m. - #8 Center Point vs. Boaz (5A Girls)

10:45 a.m. - Springville vs. Center Point (5A Boys)

12:30 p.m. - #2 Pisgah vs. #4 Susan Moore (3A Girls)

2:15 p.m. - Midfield vs. Hanceville (3A Boys)

4 p.m. - #3 Anniston vs. Oneonta (4A Girls)

5:45 p.m. - #1 Talladega vs. #8 Anniston (4A Boys)