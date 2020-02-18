New Science Building at Gadsden State

A new 57,000 square foot building has officially opened on Gadsden State’s East Broad Campus. The new science building has 12 state of the art classrooms, eight labs, 22 offices, a lecture hall and conference room. It can also be used as a tornado shelter for students, faculty, and staff. President of Gadsden State, Doctor Martha Lavender says she’s optimistic about the future of the science program now that this new building is in the equation.

The construction of the new science building is just one of three projects that are the result of a $25 million bond issue approved by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees in 2017.