New Traffic Pattern in Downtown Oxford

A new traffic pattern has been implemented in Historic Downtown Oxford. According to the City of Oxford Department of Public Works, Snow Street and Choccolocco Street are now one-way streets. Choccolocco Street is inbound to downtown from Highway 21 and Snow Street is outbound.

There is no longer a diagonal crossover at Monget Street. It now functions as a regular intersection. The new traffic pattern was set into place in order to enhance safety and to add more parking in the area.