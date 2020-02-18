Poor Sleep Linked to Low Quality Diet

A study finds that if you’re eating too much added sugar, it could be because you’re not getting enough sleep. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at 500 women in a year-long study of sleep patterns and cardiovascular risk in women. Researchers found that the less the women slept, the more they consumed added sugars, saturated fats, and caffeine.

The same goes for participants' quality of sleep, less quality equaled more quantity of unhealthy foods. One reason that a lack of quality sleep might lead to overeating is because it’s believed to stimulate hunger. The lack of sleep may also suppress hormone signals that communicate a sense of fullness.

Researchers believe that good, quality sleep is very important for the management of body weight.