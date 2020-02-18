You can never guess when severe weather will be in your area throughout the year. That’s why it’s important for residents to always be prepared for any and all severe weather threats. Counties and cities throughout the state are gearing up for the Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday that will begin this Friday, February 21st until Sunday, February 23rd.

Residents looking to purchase select items needed to prepare for any weather emergency will be able to do so without paying the state’s 4% sales tax. Items included are flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, and other items. Many cities and counties will also eliminate local tax during this sale tax holiday weekend.

For more information on what areas are participating and what items are included, visit revenue.alabama.gov.