Students Participate in Non Profit Day in Etowah County

Students who are a part of Leadership Etowah County got to see first hand how “for-profits” work to serve “non-profits” in the community. Students also received insight on why it’s important for residents to be involved in the community. The Chamber of Gadsden-Etowah County took members of Leadership Etowah County on a tour to several non-profit organizations where they learned what each non-profit actually does for the community.

Often times, the misconception about non-profits is that people are looking for a “hand-out” instead of a “hand-up.” Non-profit Day was created to help eliminate that misconception with hopes of leadership members taking the opportunity to get more involved with local nonprofits.

The Leadership Etowah County Program is a year long class where adult professionals engage in a ten one-day retreats throughout the year. Today, students focused on nonprofits that specialize in social services. At “The Way of the Cross,” a soup kitchen in Gadsden, participants served lunch to the less fortunate while also getting an inside look into the daily functions of the soup kitchen, and how members in every community struggle with poverty. Heather Brothers New says she hopes this program continues to shed light on the gaps in the community where “leaders” are expected to come to fruition and fill.

For information on Leadership Etowah County, visit the Chamber of Gadsden-Etowah County during its regular business hours.