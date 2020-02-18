Trout Fish Restocked at Black Creek in Gadsden

For those who enjoy fly fishing at Noccalula Falls Park will now be able to take home your earnings as more fish has restocked into Black Creek. Around 850 Trout were restocked for fly fishers to catch and take home.

The limit for “take home Trout” is now five per person, per day. Before the second restocking, catch and release was the only option. The Director for the City of Gadsden Parks and Recreations encourages residents from near and far to come out to experience Noccalula Falls Park and the City of Gadsden has to offer.

Fishing permits are available for purchase at Noccalula Falls Park and Campground office.