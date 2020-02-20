5M+ Kids Water Bottles Recalled

More than 5 million Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and its replacement lids are being recalled because of choking hazards. The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover. According to Federal Consumer Safety Regulators, the silicone spout can detach while a child is using it.

Although no injuries have been reported, more than 400 reports have been received of the spout detaching. The water bottles are the same ones that were recalled last year for replacement lids.

If you have one of these bottles, you are urged to stop using it immediately.