Betty Carr Receives Congressional Record Statement

One of Anniston’s most beloved citizens received special recognition today for the impact she’s had on the community. Betty Carr has spent her entire life living in the City of Anniston, and at 95-years-old, she’s still doing what she loves to do, being a greeter to customers at The Classic on Noble.

Earlier today, Congressman Mike Rogers stopped by The Classic to show his appreciation for Carr and present her with the Congressional Record Statement.

Carr is known to many generations for her work leading and inspiring the community through programs hosted by the YMCA of Calhoun County.