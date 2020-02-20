Caroline’s Cart Introduced at LLC Alumni Luncheon

An annual luncheon was held by Leadership Calhoun County for its alumni members today and this year’s theme was “empowering others.” During the luncheon, a guest speaker was introduced who is an innovator, Entrepreneur, and Author. Drew Ann Long is the creator of Caroline’s Cart, a shopping cart created for special needs children and adults.

The cart provides caregivers with a viable option to transport a special needs person through a store while shopping, without the impossible task of having to maneuver a wheelchair and traditional shopping cart at the same time. Long spoke during the luncheon about her daughter Caroline, who has special needs and how she noticed there was an emergency need in the market for this kind of shopping cart.

Long talked to chamber members and alumni about how she brought the product to market while being a stay-at-home mom as well as giving advice to others who are looking to do the same, and make a difference. Long says that Caroline’s Carts have been distributed all over the nation and in several countries and she’s traveled the world telling her story, hoping to empower others to be the change that the world needs.