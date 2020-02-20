Congressman Mike Rogers Honors Oxford & Piedmont Football Teams

Congressman Mike Rogers was back in East Alabama on Thursday and spent some time with a pair of football teams in the district. Rogers honored the Piedmont Bulldogs and Oxford Yellow Jackets with an official Congressional Record for their state championship victories. Rogers read the same document that was presented in Washington D.C. recognizing both teams’ accomplishments. The Calhoun County native and avid football fan says it’s a joy to come home and praise both teams. Hear from Rogers in the featured video.