Equal Rights Litigation

The state of Alabama along with several other states have filed a motion to intervene in litigation over whether the Equal Rights Amendment can be slipped into the Constitution more than 40 years after the proposed amendment expired without the support needed to ratify it.

The lawsuit filed argues that the deadline for ratifying the ERA has long expired. Attorney General Steve Marshall believes that the deadline cannot be ignored as it was a key part of the bargain between Congress and the states and to sneak it into the constitution through an illegal process would undermine the very basis of our constitutional order.

Other states participating in this lawsuit include Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Tennessee.