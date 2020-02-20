Kiwanis Club to Host Pancake Day

Mark your calendars for the first Saturday in March to enjoy Pancake Day hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Anniston. The event will be held at the Anniston City Meeting Center beginning at 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. As Hagler stated, the money raised at Pancake Day supports local children in a variety of programs including back to school shopping and Key Club Scholarships.

Tickets are on sale for this year’s Pancake Day that’s scheduled for March 7th. For more information, visit Anniston Kiwanis on Facebook.