Medical Marijuana Bill Clears Senate Committee
Thursday, February 20, 2020
A bill that would allow the use of medical marijuana in the state has cleared the Alabama Senate Committee. The bill allows people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 conditions including cancer, anxiety, and chronic pain. Cannabis products would then be purchased at a licensed dispensary.
The bill, however, would not allow for products sold to be consumed by vaping or smoking, just in the form of pills, skin patches, gels, and creams.
Please reload