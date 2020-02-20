Murder Suspect in Custody in Boaz

A Boaz man is in police custody after the shooting death of his former brother-in-law during a dispute over a bank account. According to the Boaz Police Department, Jossie Bowen has been charged with the murder of Colton McKinney.

Officers were called to Family Security Credit Union after an argument escalated, resulting in the shooting death of McKinney. Investigators learned that Bowen’s sister was McKinney’s ex-wife and the former couple shared a joint bank account. The two men were reportedly arguing over that account. Officers arrested Bowen at the scene and seized the gun from him.

Bowen was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $200,000 bond.