NE Regional: 5A, 4A & 3A

Thursday, February 20, 2020

 

The Northeast Regional continued into its sixth and final day at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. Classes 5A, 4A and 3A crowned their regional champions on Wednesday. Scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.

 

5A Girls Final
#8 Center Point 36, Boaz 32

 

5A Boys Final
Center Point 43, Springville 24

 

4A Girls Final
#3 Anniston 46, Oneonta 14

 

4A Boys Final
#1 Talladega 63, #8 Anniston 58

 

3A Girls Final
#2 Pisgah 57, #4 Susan Moore 45

 

3A Boys Final
Hanceville 56, Midfield 54 

 

*Winners Advance to State Finals next week 

