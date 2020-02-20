NE Regional: 5A, 4A & 3A
Thursday, February 20, 2020
The Northeast Regional continued into its sixth and final day at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. Classes 5A, 4A and 3A crowned their regional champions on Wednesday. Scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.
5A Girls Final
#8 Center Point 36, Boaz 32
5A Boys Final
Center Point 43, Springville 24
4A Girls Final
#3 Anniston 46, Oneonta 14
4A Boys Final
#1 Talladega 63, #8 Anniston 58
3A Girls Final
#2 Pisgah 57, #4 Susan Moore 45
3A Boys Final
Hanceville 56, Midfield 54
*Winners Advance to State Finals next week
