NE Regional: 5A, 4A & 3A

The Northeast Regional continued into its sixth and final day at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. Classes 5A, 4A and 3A crowned their regional champions on Wednesday. Scores are listed below. Check out the featured video for game highlights & reaction.

5A Girls Final

#8 Center Point 36, Boaz 32

5A Boys Final

Center Point 43, Springville 24

4A Girls Final

#3 Anniston 46, Oneonta 14

4A Boys Final

#1 Talladega 63, #8 Anniston 58

3A Girls Final

#2 Pisgah 57, #4 Susan Moore 45

3A Boys Final

Hanceville 56, Midfield 54

*Winners Advance to State Finals next week