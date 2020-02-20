Officials Receive Incident Command Training in Anniston

Nearly 40 personnel officials from Birmingham and Jefferson County traveled to Anniston today to participate in Incident Command Training at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Center for Domestic Preparedness.

Participants of the training course included members of the City of Birmingham administrative team, emergency managers, healthcare specialists, and law enforcement officers. The training course is federally funded by the government and was filled with information about preparedness planning as well as how to manage emergency response resources during a crisis.

Officials who participated in the Incident Command Training also received training for next year’s World Games that will be hosted in Birmingham and Jefferson County. Chesney says the training and preparation for the World Games ties into what they are doing on their everyday jobs as well.