Piedmont City “Development Board Remains”

The Piedmont Commercial Development Board will remain intact. WEIS radio reports the city council originally voted to dissolve the board during its February 4th meeting. However, Mayor Bill Baker Tuesday night announced plans to reverse that decision. Local business owner and developer Kevin Cunningham spoke on behalf of more than two dozen people at Tuesday’s meeting.

He said the group supported the commercial development board and challenged the elected officials for voting to dissolve it weeks earlier. The Piedmont City Attorney also spoke out and said the board was actually never officially dissolved because as a separate corporate entity, it would have to dissolve itself, and that vote never took place.