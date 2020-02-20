Alabama’s ninth Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins tomorrow to ensure residents across the state are prepared to expect the unexpected. Residents will have the opportunity to purchase common supplies needed during any weather emergency free of the state’s 4% sales tax beginning Friday.

Items included in the sales tax holiday are batteries, generators, flashlights, and battery powered radios. Counties and municipalities in the East Alabama area participating are Calhoun, Etowah, Cleburne, and Cherokee Counties. The cities of Anniston, Boaz, Cedar Bluff, Gadsden, Glencoe and Jacksonville are also participating.

To find more information, you can log onto revenue.alabama.gov.