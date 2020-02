Six Local Teams Prepare for State Championships

Once again the East Alabama Community will be well-represented at the AHSAA State Basketball Championships. Six teams from the area have punched their tickets to Birmingham and are set to compete at the BJCC next week. On the girls side of the bracket, Spring Garden joins Anniston, Childersburg and Collinsville. The boys are represented by first-time qualifier JCA and defending state champion Talladega. Remember all games from the AHSAA State Basketball Championships will air LIVE on WOTM & TV24!

Local team's semifinals schedule:

Monday - State Semifinals

1A Girls

9:00 a.m. - #1 Spring Garden vs. Elba

1A Boys

10:30 a.m. - #9 JCA vs. #6 Lanett

2A Girls

3:00 p.m. - #1 Collinsville vs. #3 G.W. Long

Tuesday - State Semifinals

4A Girls

3:00 p.m. - #3 Anniston vs. #8 Childersburg

4A Boys

4:30 p.m. - #1 Talladega vs. #4 Montgomery Cath.

Full schedule:

98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships

at the BJCC, Legacy Arena

MONDAY, Feb. 24

Class 1A

Girls

NE: Spring Garden (33-2) vs. SE: Elba (23-7), 9 a.m.

NW: Mars Hill Bible (26-7) vs. SW: St. Luke’s Episcopal (19-4), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Jacksonville Christian (24-6) vs. SE: Lanett (20-11), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Pickens County (24-3) vs. SW: Francis Marion (25-7), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Girls

NE: Collinsville (27-3) vs. SE: G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m.

NW: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. SW: Central-Hayneville (25-3), 6 p.m.

Boys

NE: LaFayette (31-0) vs. SE: Barbour County (25-10), 4:30 p.m.

NW: Red Bay (22-9) vs. SW: Calhoun (19-12), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Class 3A

Girls

NE: Pisgah (29-3) vs. SE: Pike Road (26-4), 9 a.m.

NW: Lauderdale County (27-5) vs. SW: T.R. Miller (27-1), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Hanceville (18-12) vs. SE: Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Lauderdale County (23-7) vs. SW: Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Girls

NE: Anniston (27-3) vs. SE: Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m.

NW: Deshler (22-10) vs. SW Qualifier, 6 p.m.

Boys

NE: Talladega (25-6) vs. SE: Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m.

NW: Brooks (27-5) vs. SW Qualifier, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Class 6A

Girls

NE: Hazel Green (33-2) vs. SE: Opelika (27-6), 9 a.m.

NW: McAdory (27-7) vs. SW: Northridge (23-12), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Huffman (30-3) vs. SE: Eufaula (27-5), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Bessemer City (17-14) vs. SW: B.C. Rain (23-6), 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Girls

NE: Center Point (23-5) vs. SE: Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m.

NW: Madison Academy (30-4) vs. SW: Shelby County (28-3), 6 p.m.

Boys

NE: Center Point (15-14) vs. SE: Ramsay (25-8), 4:30 p.m.

NW: Fairfield (28-5) vs. SW: LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

Class 7A

Girls

NE: Hoover (30-2) vs. SE: Central-Phenix City (21-7), 9 a.m.

NW: Spain Park (31-4) vs. SW: McGill-Toolen Catholic (18-4), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Oak Mountain (22-8) vs. SE: Lee-Montgomery (31-1), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Mountain Brook (31-2) vs. SW: Fairhope (24-4), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Championships

1A Girls, 4 p.m.

1A Boys, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Class 2A Championships

2A Girls, 9 a.m.

2A Boys, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A Championships

3A Girls, 12:30 p.m.

3A Boys, 2:15 p.m.

Class 4A Championships

4A Girls, 4 p.m.

4A Boys, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Class 5A Championships

5A Girls, 9 a.m.

5A Boys, 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A Championships

6A Girls, 12:30 p.m.

6A Boys, 2:15 p.m.

Class 7A Championships

7A Girls, 4 p.m.

7A Boys, 5:45 p.m.