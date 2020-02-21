Arbor Day in Jacksonville

Today was Arbor Day and the City of Jacksonville gave away three-thousand trees to celebrate. Jacksonville is considered a Tree City USA and one of the requirements is to have an Arbor Day. Alabama Power sponsors this celebration so that and and all residents who want to plant new trees, have the opportunity to do so, despite where they live.

Norred also explains why it’s important for Jacksonville residents to plant trees in their community. Norred says Alabama Power has been sponsoring Arbor for several years. The company also delivers the trees to the city as well as assist with giving them out to residents.