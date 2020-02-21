CDC Prepares for Coronavirus to Become Pandemic

More than 30 cases of Novel Coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, and health officials are preparing for it to become a pandemic. The director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases says that while the virus isn’t spreading throughout the US, it’s very possible, even likely, that it may eventually happen.

The goal is to continue slowing the introduction of the virus into the country. The total number of infected worldwide stands at more than 76,000 and at least 2,200 people have died.