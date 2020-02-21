Etowah County Declares State of Emergency

With more than 13 inches of rain recently, Etowah County is now under a local state of emergency due to the flooding. The Etowah County Commission along with the Gadsden-Etowah EMA made the declaration earlier today.

Local government and municipal partners are working to determine the effects the flooding has produced in the county and the damage assessments will be ongoing. Residents and business owners who have been affected are encouraged to contact the EMA.