Fewer Fatal Crashes According to the National Safety Council

The number of traffic deaths nationwide continues to decrease. According to the latest report from The National Safety Council, 38,000 people lost their lives in traffic-related crashes in 2019. That’s down 2% from 2018 and 4% from 2017.

The NSC attributes the decline partly to policies in cities and states that make streets safer. According to the Department of Public Health, in Alabama, vehicular deaths account for almost half of preventable deaths each year for those 18 years and younger.