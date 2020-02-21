Gaylesville Woman Convicted on Animal Cruelty Charges

A Gaylesville woman who was convicted last year on numerous Animal Cruelty charges was convicted in Cherokee County Circuit Court. According to WEIS Radio, Dana Head was arrested and charged with 17 counts of Cruelty to Animals after Cherokee County deputies responded to a call of endangered animals in February of 2019.

The animals that were rescued from the home included ducks, rabbits, and birds. At the time of the rescue, cats were in cages and in danger of drowning in rising flood waters along the Chattooga River. Two of the animals were already deceased. Head was recently found guilty on three counts of Cruelty to Animals.

A sentencing hearing has been set for March 19th.