HOPE Workshop on Relationships at Jacksonville State University

The university also held an open discussion to explore the many facets of relationships. Licensed counselors partnered with JSU’s Continuing Education Department to talk to students about learning and understanding themselves, their connections, and careers. Another topic of discussion was “What do your relationships say about you?”

This workshop was held to encourage students who plan to have their own practice one day, to focus on topics such as attachment, communication, connection, bond, and community partnerships to further their understanding of themselves and their relationships.

Students describe the workshop as helpful and an essential part in successfully becoming the best counselors possible.