Infant Sleeper Recalled Due to Suffocation Risks
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Parents, another infant sleeper recall has been issued. Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory because of suffocation risks after reports of infant fatalities with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products. The infants died after rolling from their backs onto the side of their stomachs.
The inclined sleeper is the only part being recalled and owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return them for a refund.
