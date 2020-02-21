Lady Bulldogs Look To Make History

There are six teams from the East Alabama Community in their respective Final Four bracket. There are a lot of great storylines with all of them but a special one for the Anniston girls. The ladies return to the BJCC for the fourth time in the last six years. Lady Bulldogs have knocked on the door for a state championship several times including a runner-up finish last season Coach Eddie Bullock believes this team has what it takes to win it all.

Local team's semifinals schedule:

Monday - State Semifinals

1A Girls

9:00 a.m. - #1 Spring Garden vs. Elba

1A Boys

10:30 a.m. - #9 JCA vs. #6 Lanett

2A Girls

3:00 p.m. - #1 Collinsville vs. #3 G.W. Long

Tuesday - State Semifinals

4A Girls

3:00 p.m. - #3 Anniston vs. #8 Childersburg

4A Boys

4:30 p.m. - #1 Talladega vs. #4 Montgomery Cath.

Full schedule:

98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships

at the BJCC, Legacy Arena

MONDAY, Feb. 24

Class 1A

Girls

NE: Spring Garden (33-2) vs. SE: Elba (23-7), 9 a.m.

NW: Mars Hill Bible (26-7) vs. SW: St. Luke’s Episcopal (19-4), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Jacksonville Christian (24-6) vs. SE: Lanett (20-11), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Pickens County (24-3) vs. SW: Francis Marion (25-7), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Girls

NE: Collinsville (27-3) vs. SE: G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m.

NW: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. SW: Central-Hayneville (25-3), 6 p.m.

Boys

NE: LaFayette (31-0) vs. SE: Barbour County (25-10), 4:30 p.m.

NW: Red Bay (22-9) vs. SW: Calhoun (19-12), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Class 3A

Girls

NE: Pisgah (29-3) vs. SE: Pike Road (26-4), 9 a.m.

NW: Lauderdale County (27-5) vs. SW: T.R. Miller (27-1), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Hanceville (18-12) vs. SE: Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Lauderdale County (23-7) vs. SW: Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Girls

NE: Anniston (27-3) vs. SE: Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m.

NW: Deshler (22-10) vs. SW Qualifier, 6 p.m.

Boys

NE: Talladega (25-6) vs. SE: Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m.

NW: Brooks (27-5) vs. SW Qualifier, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Class 6A

Girls

NE: Hazel Green (33-2) vs. SE: Opelika (27-6), 9 a.m.

NW: McAdory (27-7) vs. SW: Northridge (23-12), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Huffman (30-3) vs. SE: Eufaula (27-5), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Bessemer City (17-14) vs. SW: B.C. Rain (23-6), 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Girls

NE: Center Point (23-5) vs. SE: Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m.

NW: Madison Academy (30-4) vs. SW: Shelby County (28-3), 6 p.m.

Boys

NE: Center Point (15-14) vs. SE: Ramsay (25-8), 4:30 p.m.

NW: Fairfield (28-5) vs. SW: LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

Class 7A

Girls

NE: Hoover (30-2) vs. SE: Central-Phenix City (21-7), 9 a.m.

NW: Spain Park (31-4) vs. SW: McGill-Toolen Catholic (18-4), 12 noon

Boys

NE: Oak Mountain (22-8) vs. SE: Lee-Montgomery (31-1), 10:30 a.m.

NW: Mountain Brook (31-2) vs. SW: Fairhope (24-4), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Championships

1A Girls, 4 p.m.

1A Boys, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Class 2A Championships

2A Girls, 9 a.m.

2A Boys, 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A Championships

3A Girls, 12:30 p.m.

3A Boys, 2:15 p.m.

Class 4A Championships

4A Girls, 4 p.m.

4A Boys, 5:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Class 5A Championships

5A Girls, 9 a.m.

5A Boys, 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A Championships

6A Girls, 12:30 p.m.

6A Boys, 2:15 p.m.

Class 7A Championships

7A Girls, 4 p.m.

7A Boys, 5:45 p.m.