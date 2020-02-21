Lady Bulldogs Look To Make History
Saturday, February 22, 2020
There are six teams from the East Alabama Community in their respective Final Four bracket. There are a lot of great storylines with all of them but a special one for the Anniston girls. The ladies return to the BJCC for the fourth time in the last six years. Lady Bulldogs have knocked on the door for a state championship several times including a runner-up finish last season Coach Eddie Bullock believes this team has what it takes to win it all.
Local team's semifinals schedule:
Monday - State Semifinals
1A Girls
9:00 a.m. - #1 Spring Garden vs. Elba
1A Boys
10:30 a.m. - #9 JCA vs. #6 Lanett
2A Girls
3:00 p.m. - #1 Collinsville vs. #3 G.W. Long
Tuesday - State Semifinals
4A Girls
3:00 p.m. - #3 Anniston vs. #8 Childersburg
4A Boys
4:30 p.m. - #1 Talladega vs. #4 Montgomery Cath.
Full schedule:
98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships
at the BJCC, Legacy Arena
MONDAY, Feb. 24
Class 1A
Girls
NE: Spring Garden (33-2) vs. SE: Elba (23-7), 9 a.m.
NW: Mars Hill Bible (26-7) vs. SW: St. Luke’s Episcopal (19-4), 12 noon
Boys
NE: Jacksonville Christian (24-6) vs. SE: Lanett (20-11), 10:30 a.m.
NW: Pickens County (24-3) vs. SW: Francis Marion (25-7), 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Girls
NE: Collinsville (27-3) vs. SE: G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m.
NW: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. SW: Central-Hayneville (25-3), 6 p.m.
Boys
NE: LaFayette (31-0) vs. SE: Barbour County (25-10), 4:30 p.m.
NW: Red Bay (22-9) vs. SW: Calhoun (19-12), 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Class 3A
Girls
NE: Pisgah (29-3) vs. SE: Pike Road (26-4), 9 a.m.
NW: Lauderdale County (27-5) vs. SW: T.R. Miller (27-1), 12 noon
Boys
NE: Hanceville (18-12) vs. SE: Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m.
NW: Lauderdale County (23-7) vs. SW: Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Girls
NE: Anniston (27-3) vs. SE: Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m.
NW: Deshler (22-10) vs. SW Qualifier, 6 p.m.
Boys
NE: Talladega (25-6) vs. SE: Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m.
NW: Brooks (27-5) vs. SW Qualifier, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Class 6A
Girls
NE: Hazel Green (33-2) vs. SE: Opelika (27-6), 9 a.m.
NW: McAdory (27-7) vs. SW: Northridge (23-12), 12 noon
Boys
NE: Huffman (30-3) vs. SE: Eufaula (27-5), 10:30 a.m.
NW: Bessemer City (17-14) vs. SW: B.C. Rain (23-6), 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Girls
NE: Center Point (23-5) vs. SE: Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m.
NW: Madison Academy (30-4) vs. SW: Shelby County (28-3), 6 p.m.
Boys
NE: Center Point (15-14) vs. SE: Ramsay (25-8), 4:30 p.m.
NW: Fairfield (28-5) vs. SW: LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
Class 7A
Girls
NE: Hoover (30-2) vs. SE: Central-Phenix City (21-7), 9 a.m.
NW: Spain Park (31-4) vs. SW: McGill-Toolen Catholic (18-4), 12 noon
Boys
NE: Oak Mountain (22-8) vs. SE: Lee-Montgomery (31-1), 10:30 a.m.
NW: Mountain Brook (31-2) vs. SW: Fairhope (24-4), 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Championships
1A Girls, 4 p.m.
1A Boys, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Class 2A Championships
2A Girls, 9 a.m.
2A Boys, 10:45 a.m.
Class 3A Championships
3A Girls, 12:30 p.m.
3A Boys, 2:15 p.m.
Class 4A Championships
4A Girls, 4 p.m.
4A Boys, 5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Class 5A Championships
5A Girls, 9 a.m.
5A Boys, 10:45 a.m.
Class 6A Championships
6A Girls, 12:30 p.m.
6A Boys, 2:15 p.m.
Class 7A Championships
7A Girls, 4 p.m.
7A Boys, 5:45 p.m.