55th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma

Sunday marked the 55th anniversary of the historic civil rights day when african-americans were attacked by white police officers as they were demonstrating voting-rights by marching from Selma to Montgomery. Thousands of people gathered along the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which signifies the exact location where “Bloody Sunday” occurred.

In 1965, Alabama state troopers beat and tear-gassed hundreds of African-Americans attempting to exercise their constitutional right to vote by march from Selma to the state’s capital. Representative John Lewis was 25 years old at the time was a nonviolent civil rights activist who led the marchers and was among the hundreds injured. Lewis made a surprise appearance to start the annual re-enactment of the march. Many were excited to see Lewis since his announcement earlier this year of an advanced cancer diagnosis.

“Bloody Sunday” set the stage for the massive Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march led by Martin Luther King Junior weeks later and helped inspire the passage of the Voting Rights Act.