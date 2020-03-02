Alabama’s Primary Elections This Tuesday

Alabama is one of 14 states gearing up for primary elections this week. Super Tuesday, as it’s called, is the most important day of the Democratic presidential primary so far. More than 1300 delegates are up for grabs, with 52 of them in Alabama.

You can find your polling place by going to: myinfo.alabamavotes.gov.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Remember to take your driver’s license or state issued identification card with you to vote.