Etowah County Woman Facing Chemical Endangerment of a Child Charges

An Etowah County woman is facing a felony charge after admitting to chemically endangering a child. WEIS Radio reports that Ciara Altman admitted to using methamphetamine while she was four months pregnant. Altman was arrested and taken to the Etowah County Detention center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Conditions of that bond include the completion of a drug treatment program and supervision by the county court referral upon her release. The Department of Human Resources will also be involved with the case one the child is born.