Munford School Bus Collision; Leaves One Dead
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
20 students from Munford elementary, middle, and high School suffered minor injuries this morning after their bus collided head on with another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Victoria Burdette of Talladega died from her injuries sustained from the accident.
Authorities say Burdette was trying to pass several stopped cars when she hit the school bus head on. The bus driver was also taken to a nearby hospital.
