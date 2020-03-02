No Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in State in Alabama

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health is still urging residents to be vigilant, and practice good hygiene in order to prevent the respiratory virus from spreading. Six deaths in the state of Washington from novel Coronavirus have recently been confirmed. Two cases of the virus were also recently confirmed in Florida.

The Alabama Department of Public Health held a press conference today and State Officer Doctor Scott Harris says the state has been prepared for any possible cases of the virus since January. Harris also says that the state has monitored around 100 Alabamians who have traveled to China and less than 10 showed symptoms and tested negative for the virus.

So far, there have been more than 90 cases of the Coronavirus identified in the United States.