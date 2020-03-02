Police Chase Ends in Boaz After Suspect Crash

A police chase beginning in Etowah County ended Sunday evening in Boaz after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a building at Highway 431 and Martin Avenue. Boaz Assistant Chief of Police, Walter Colbert, says Boaz officers joined the chase as the suspect entered into Sardis, traveling on the wrong side of traffic on Highway 431.

The driver rammed several police vehicles during the chase. The suspect and two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Thankfully, no officers were injured.