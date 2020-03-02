It’s Read Across America Week and schools across the country are kicking off the week by celebrating children’s most beloved author. Students at Saks Elementary came to school today dressed in their pajamas, ate green eggs and ham for breakfast, and spent the majority of the day reading books written by the one and only, Dr. Seuss.

Parents also participated in today’s activities with students along with a special guest appearance from “The Cat in the Hat.” Principal Amber Ray says the students look forward to this week every year as many understand the importance of reading. Principal Ray says that students will be surprised with special guest who will participate in different reading activities with them throughout the rest of the week.