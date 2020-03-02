People across Alabama are closely watching Statewide Amendment One. It would rename the Alabama State Board of Education the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. The amendment would also require that members of the commission be appointed by the governor and confirmed by state senators.

Basically, a “yes” vote for this amendment would dissolve the state elected school board positions that are currently in place. Supporters believe it would take politics out of the positions, but those against it say it will take the rights away from voters and put them into the hands of politicians.