Three Local Teams Win State Basketball Titles

Three area girls teams left the BJCC with hardware after the state tournament. In Class 1A, Spring Garden added to its already impeccable resume. The Lady Panthers claimed the seventh championship in school history with a 53-45 win over St. Luke’s Episocpal. It marked the third title in five seasons.

The other two winners played their way into the history books with their first championship. The Anniston girls won the Class 4A title beating Deshler 61-51 and Collinsville knocked off No. 2 and defending state champion Cold Springs 58-45 to claim the 2A title.

Summaries (courtesy: AHSAA)

ANNISTON GIRLS

Allasha Dudley and Unrayasia Barclay combined for 41 points Friday afternoon to lead Anniston to a 61-51 win over Deshler in the Class 4A girls’ finals as the Bulldogs clinched its first state title in school history.

The victory at 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at Birmingham’s BJCC Legacy Arena was made possible by the Bulldogs’ strong start in the second half. Both teams had battled to a 22-22 at intermission. Anniston (29-3), coached by Eddie Bullock, outscored the Tigers (24-11) in the third period 19-9. The rally was a team effort with five different players getting into the scoring. Dudley’s jumper with 10 seconds remaining in the quarter gave Anniston a 41-31 lead.

Deshler clawed back to within two at 51-49 with 2:58 remaining. The Bulldogs closed out the game 10 of the game’s last 12 points. Dudley, a senior point guard, had 20 points, eight rebounds and was 8-fot-12 at the foul line to earn Class 4A state tourney MVP honors. Barclay had 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocked shots. She also had three steals and sank 9-of-13 free throws. Airriana Colley also had seven points.

Coach Jana Killen’s Tigers were led by Chloe Siegel’s 22 points. Shamri Thirlkill also had 18. Siegel was 5-of-12 from the 3-point arc and had seven rebounds. Thirlkill had a game-high five steals.

The championship was the first for Bullock’s Bulldogs in seven state tourney appearances.

COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville High School’s Lady Panthers looked like they had been there before Friday morning as girls played in their first state basketball championship game in school history.

Junior guard Hadley Hamilton made the first two 3-point shots she attempted and the Panthers matched Cold Springs step for step as Collinsville (29-3) beat the defending Class 2A state champions 58-45 to claim the AHSAA Class 2A state title. The Class 2A girls’ finals opened Championship Friday at the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships being held at Birmingham’s BJCC Legacy Arena. The championship was Collinsville’s first. Cold Springs (31-5) has won four state crowns including the 2019 title.

Hamilton finished with 16 points, going 4-for-8 from the 3-point arc and making all four free throws she attempted. Senior forward Brittany Rivera had 11 points and 13 rebounds to earn Class 2A state tourney MVP honors. She also had five assists, five steals and one blocked shot. Olivia Akins added 16 points and Tyla Tatum 13. Collinsville was 13-of-14 at the foul line for the game and 5-of-16 on 3-pointers.

Cold Springs’ Lady Eagles, coached by Tammy West, led the nation in 3-point shooting last season and ranked among the nation’s top five this season. In Friday’s finals junior guard Toni West sank 5-of-9 and the team was 8-for-24. The difference came at the foul line, Cold Springs was 7-of-11, and on the boards. Collinsville out-rebounded the Eagles 32-19.

SPRING GARDEN

Spring Garden High School downed St. Luke’s Episcopal 53-45 Thursday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena to claim the 2020 Class 1A state championship. It was seventh state title in school history for the Lady Panthers.

Spring Garden (35-2) sophomore Neely Welsh had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and six steals to earn MVP honors for Coach Ricky Austin’s team. Seventh grader Ace Austin had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, five rebounds and two assists. Freshman Kayley Kirk chipped in 11 points and senior Macy Reedy has 10. Kirk had three treys and Reedy had two.

St. Luke’s (22-5), coached by Gareth Trawick, were led by Iamunique Bowie’s 12 points. Chloe Gilmore had 10, Elizabeth Roebuck nine and Haley Patterson eight. Whitney Novak also had six points and six rebounds.

Spring Garden had just six turnovers on the night and forced 14. That led to 24 points off turnovers for Panthers to four for the Wildcats.