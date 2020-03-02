Volunteers Help Friends of the Falls at Noccalula Falls
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
A lot was accomplished over the weekend at Noccalula Falls as two teams of volunteers helped “Friends of the Falls” with picking up trash along Highland Avenue in the Lookout Mountain Community as well as trail maintenance at Black Creek Trails.
A total of 13 volunteers helped over the weekend to ensure the community stays clean and well taken care of. “Friends of the Falls” is planning to schedule more volunteer events soon through its Facebook page.
Please reload