African White Rhino Donated to Anniston Museum

The Anniston Museum of Natural History has a new addition to its African exhibit. This male white rhinoceros recently arrived at the museum and now stands next to a black rhino, which is extremely rare for museums to obtain both.

The white rhino was killed 30 years ago during a hunting expedition in Africa by Jim Parsons and his wife Bobby. After Jim’s passing last year, his son began looking for a final home for the rhino.

The Rhino can now be viewed during regular business hours at the museum.